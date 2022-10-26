Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center hosted a unique Hasidic wedding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - They plan to keep their balance because of tradition!

Hundreds of guests gathered at the Lubavitch Chabad Jewish Student Center at UF for a unique Hasidic wedding.

Family members tell TV20 that more than four hundred guests were there, and the ceremony not only brought family, but the Jewish community from around the world.

“What’s specifically special is we have so many guests from around the world. Rabbis stretching from Israel, China, Russia, who came to join us for this event, said Rabbi Mendel Goldman.”

Rabbi Berl Goldman says it is the first traditional wedding in memory here.

The union ended with a shattering of the glass and then moved over to the stadium.

