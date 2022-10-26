Marion County Sherriff’s officials have information about fallen deputy from 1800′s

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputy Binnicker began his employment at the Marion County sheriff’s office in 1893.

He died that same year.

This was nearly 130 years ago.

On the day of his death, Binnicker was guarding a prisoner who said he needed to retrieve gold that he buried near Reddick in order to pay for his attorney.

While traveling to those woods, the prisoner gained control of Binnicker’s gun and shot him.

5 days later on September 29th, 1893, Binnicker died from blood poisoning.

He was 29 years old.

Information about the incident and death was discovered by Alachua County sheriff’s officials who passed it along to MCSO.

They discovered the information while researching ASO accreditation.

MCSO was able to get the actual files from the 1893 court documents that detailed the incidents around deputy Binnicker’s death.

MCSO will hold a memorial service for the fallen deputy later this morning at 9 am at the Flemington Cemetery in Micanopy.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.