North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Halloween Noise Makers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins explores the history of one of our most festive Holidays, Halloween. Our Antique treasures have specific ties to the holiday, these noise makers were used for scaring away evil spirits.

If you made noise it was believed that evil spirits would not invade your space or invade the space of your loved ones. These three Kirchhoff noise makers which are from the 1950′s in a retail setting are worth $30 a piece.

