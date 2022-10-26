Northbound lanes on I-75 blocked due to deadly multi-vehicle crash

Emergency crews respond to deadly wreck on Interstate 75
Emergency crews respond to deadly wreck on Interstate 75(FL511)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - A deadly crash on Interstate 75 blocked northbound lanes on Wednesday afternoon, and numerous emergency crews responded to the scene.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, Marion County Fire Rescue crews, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal crash and vehicle fire near mile marker 337 in Marion Oaks on I-75.

Troopers say multiple people were killed in the wreck involving a dump truck and a passenger car.

Crews blocked all northbound lanes and diverted traffic southbound on the interstate. Troopers say the roadway will remain blocked for hours.

This developing story will be updated as more information is released.

