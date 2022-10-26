Ocala manufacturing plant expands production capacity, adds jobs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The construction of an expanded manufacturing plant in Ocala could add as many as 70 jobs to the area.

Champion Manufacturing, a medical device company, preparing to expand its facility by 54,000 square feet.

It will also double the number of production lines at the facility from three to six.

The expansion is set to be completed in March. The new jobs will be in the fields of quality assurance and metal working among other fields.

“We value quality businesses like Champion and the positive impacts they bring to our city,” said Pete Lee, City Manager for City of Ocala. “The City of Ocala’s investment, through its Economic Investment Program, is made more rewarding because this company is already an important part of our community. The significant capital investment and the jobs created and retained through Champion’s investment are vital to Ocala’s continued economic success.”

