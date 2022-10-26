Paige’s Kitchen: Cake Cookies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shortcuts can save you time on your drive to work or school. Shortcuts can also save you time in the kitchen. Using a cake mix is a great time saver when it comes to baking cookies.

These cookies are a great project to do with children. Let’s face it, any time sprinkles are involved the kid comes out in all of us.

Share these cookies at your next potluck or at home on movie night. Enjoy!

Ingredients

1 box cake mix (white or yellow)

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

1 stick salted real butter (softened)

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/4 cup milk

1 egg

1 cup quick-cooking oats

2/3 cup mini M&M’s *

1/3 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chip cookies *

1/3 cup rainbow sprinkles

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees F.

2. In a large mixing bowl, beat cake mix, brown sugar, butter, peanut butter, water and egg. Stir in remaining ingredients.

3. Use a medium size cookie scoop and place cookie balls onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, placing each one about an inch apart.

4. Bake for 12-14 minutes, or until the cookies have puffed up and the edges are very slightly golden.

* I used the mini chips and M&M’s because the regular size did not look uniform with the sprinkles. But if you can’t find the mini’s you can substitute the regular size.

* I could only find the mini’s at Wal-Mart but ask your regular grocery store for help.

