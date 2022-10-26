Putnam County teenager shoots 5-year-old child during argument

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A child is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager in Interlachen on Tuesday night.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies say Jaelin Tito Hope, 17, and an Interlachen man got into an argument in the area of Oakcrest and 5th Avenue.

Witnesses say Hope appeared to flag down the man as he was driving with the 5-year-old in his vehicle. He turned the vehicle around and drove up to Hope. They got into an argument and Hope pulled out a handgun.

He then fired shots at the vehicle with one hitting the child.

The 5-year-old was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Gainesville in critical condition. On Wednesday morning, the child underwent surgery and is now stable.

Hope is charged with aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count of firing a missile into a vehicle. Hope was booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

