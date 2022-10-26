Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis

Countryside Christian, P.K. Yonge, and Keystone eliminated from playoffs
Santa Fe High School and Oak Hall headline four North Central Florida volleyball teams moving on the Region Semifinals of the state playoffs.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on.

Class 2A Results:

Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16

St. John Lutheran blanked St. Edward’s - 25-19, 25-19, 25-8

Countryside Christian fell to St. John’s Country Day in three sets - 25-16, 25-22, 25-17

Class 3A Results:

Trinity Catholic shut out P.K. Yonge - 25-6, 25-10, 25-7

Class 4A:

Santa Fe swept Space Coast - 25-6, 25-7, 25-6

Keystone Heights lost to South Walton 25-11, 25-13, 25-13

On Wednesday evening, Gainesville High and Vanguard will play their Region Quarterfinal matches in Class 5&6A

