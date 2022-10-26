TV20 Meldon Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brice Criggall (Branford)

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Playing football for a small school generally means being on both sides of the ball, which is just the way Brice Criggall likes it.

“Wherever the team needs me I’m willing to go,” said Branford senior Brice Criggall. “I play anywhere the team needs me. I just, I try to be a team player. I figure I try to help the team as much as I can at multiple positions.”

As a two-year starter, the Branford senior has played everywhere on the field; from safety and linebacker to receiver and punter.

“He’s a jack-of-all-trades kinda guy.” said Branford Head Coach Tim Clard. “He’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do, but obviously we’re comfortable putting that workload on him because he’s such a smart kid and we know he can handle it.”

Criggall doesn’t shy away from being the team’s swiss army knife because of his responsibility to his teammates.

“I enjoy the hard times with my brothers because I’ve been playing football with them guys since I don’t even know how long, since we were little,” said Criggall. “All the stuff we go through together it’s what I love the most.”

“Criggy’s genuine,” said Clark. “I believe he’s honest and hardworking and I think that goes a long way when it comes to guys buying into you as a leader.”

Criggall doesn’t just limit himself to the gridiron, though. He’s also on the Buccaneers weightlifting and track and field teams.

“Playing other sports has really transferred over to my main sport, which is football, so it’s made me more all-around athletic at person.”

In the classroom, Criggall has a 3.84 gpa, is a member of National Honor Society, and plans to become a cardiovascular surgeon.

“Ever since I been a young kid I always been like dang, I want to be a doctor because I just want to be able to help people and just have that feeling of when you help somebody you can feel good about yourself,” said Criggall. “I figure myself as a good person and that’s just my way of giving back to the world.”

Criggall will graduate with his high school diploma and his associates degree.

