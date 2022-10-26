Two Columbia County organizations hosted career fairs

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county residents brought out their resumes for not one, but two career fairs today.

Career Source Florida Crown and Florida Gateway College hosted career fairs to fill vacant positions in Lake City.

Trending: Columbia County mail-in ballots briefly delayed

Vice President of Student Affairs Tony Cardenas said they combined their annual fall festival with the career fair to expose students to opportunities in the workforce.

“Many of our employers we have to day were here a year ago and even two years ago looking to hire our students so that’s kind of our gauge that we use and they keep coming back,” said Cardenas. “Our students came out here, they brought their resumes and they were able to present those to the employers.”

There were 15 employers present and 200-300 students attended the career fair at FGC.

On the other side of town, Career Source Florida Crown organizers held their ‘Paychecks for Patriots’ Career Fair meant for veterans and their families to find jobs.

Sifoa Nunu said it’s important for the people who fought for our country to have job opportunities.

“Me being a veteran, I think it’s very important because it helps the job seeker and the employer meet each others needs,” said Nunu. “Whether they’re looking for somebody or they’re just out here to get food. That’s our goal.”

A total of 12 employers from health care to the food industry were present and 10 to 20 people appeared at the career fair. For those who couldn’t make it, they are holding another ‘Paycheck for Patriots’ job fair in Gainesville and Ocala in November.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.