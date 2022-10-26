UF College of Veterinary Medicine assists in animal care following Hurricane Ian
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine is helping with the Ian relief effort.
Veterinary professionals are organizing a ground effort to help treat animals in areas damaged by the storm.
The Florida Veterinary Medical Association partnered with UF to organize a 12-person group of vets, technical staff, and students.
Donations to their Hurricane Ian relief fund reached $20,000 within 24 hours of the storm.
TRENDING STORY: Additional property tax exemptions up for vote under Amendment Three
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.