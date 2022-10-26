UF football’s Billy Napier knows his enemy well

Napier coached alongside Kirby Smart at Alabama
Billy Napier has known Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart a long time and it helped shape his future as a football coach.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With only three days to go until Florida meets Georgia, in Jacksonville, for the “World’s largest outdoor cocktail party” in week nine of the college football season, we take a closer look the familiarity between the Gators and Bulldogs head coaches.

Billy Napier made several stops along the way before being hired by Florida in November of 2021. One of those was at Alabama in 2011. On the heels of being let go as Clemson’s offensive coordinator at the end of the 2010 season, Napier received a call from Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban to offer him a job as an offensive analyst. Napier accepted, and that year, Alabama went on to win the national championship.

One of the main reasons Napier got that call was because of current Georgia head coach Kirby Smart. Smart was the defensive coordinator Saban’s team and recommended Napier for the job. The rest, as they say, is history.

