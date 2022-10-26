Williston crushes Hamilton County, 48-0

Red Devils shut out their seventh opponent of the season
The Red Devils showed no mercy at home against the Trojans.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Red Devils used seven first half touchdowns to blowout the Hamilton County Trojans, at home, 48-0 on Tuesday.

Kyree Edwards rushed for three touchdowns in the opening quarter to give the Red Devils (9-0) a 21-0 cushion, before officially blowing the barn doors off the scoreboard.

Quarterback Shooby Coleman and Edariyon Wesley also rushed for touchdowns. Wesley took a reverse around the right side for 69-yards, while Coleman used some fancy footwork to stay inbounds on a quarterback keeper to go 43-yards to pardirt.

Ira Warren also found the endzone, but his came from a Trojans fumble, allowing the 6′0 265 lbs defensive tackle to scoop it up and run in the endzone.

With their latest shutout, Williston has now blanked seven different opponents this season.

Their next game will be their regular season finale against Chiefland.

