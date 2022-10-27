Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville.

In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help solve this case.

