Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville.

In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help solve this case.

Earnestine Boston, 16, found dead in 1975.
Earnestine Boston, 16, found dead in 1975.(wcjb)

