Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are remembering Pearle Bartley, 72,

October 27th marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Pearle Bartley.

In 1969, Bartley was found dead in her Micanopy store called Pearle’s Place.

Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help solve this cold case.

Pearle Bartley, 72, found dead in 1969.
Pearle Bartley, 72, found dead in 1969.(wcjb)

TRENDING STORY: Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Nerds and fentanyl seized by police.
Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl ahead of Halloween
Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl danger to look out for this Halloween
Earnestine Boston, 16, found dead in 1975.
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case