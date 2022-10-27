Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies are remembering Pearle Bartley, 72,
October 27th marks the 53rd anniversary of the death of Pearle Bartley.
In 1969, Bartley was found dead in her Micanopy store called Pearle’s Place.
Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help solve this cold case.
