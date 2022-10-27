All lanes on I-75 are back open after a multi-vehicle crash left three people dead

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened a little before two in the afternoon, with four vehicles involved.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Subaru and a tractor-trailer pulling a dump trailer were traveling south on I-75 near Belleview.

That’s when troopers said the two vehicles made contact going through the center median guard rail into the northbound lanes. The two vehicles then collided with a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup truck and Chevrolet SUV.

Once the tractor-trailer and the SUV came to a final resting point they both caught on fire and traffic was backed up for hours.

“I was already coming home from work and I noticed there was a little bit of traffic northbound with the tractor trailers on 301 and I crossed over on 466 and when I was coming I was like man there’s a lot of traffic coming from the side street,” said Theresa Guthrie.

The two male drivers of the SUV and Dodge Ram were pronounced dead at the scene as well as the driver of the tractor-trailer, who is not being identified yet.

“Oh my gosh I am so sorry for the families and for the people that their lives were touched and it won’t ever be the same,” said Guthrie.

A female passenger in the Dodge Ram and the driver of the Subaru were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

