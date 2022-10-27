Car accident in Gainesville leaves three people in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later.

TRENDING: All lanes on I-75 are back open after a multi-vehicle crash left three people dead

Alachua police say three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All northbound lanes were blocked but have now since been reopened.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.