Car accident in Gainesville leaves three people in critical condition

The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. on Wednesday evening.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night.

The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later.

All lanes on I-75 are back open after a multi-vehicle crash left three people dead

Alachua police say three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

All northbound lanes were blocked but have now since been reopened.

