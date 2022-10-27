Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Central Florida Community Action Agency are holding their Partner of the Year Awards Luncheon.

The event begins at 11:30 AM and runs until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Doors for the event open at 11:15 AM.

The First United Methodist Church in Gainesville is hosting the luncheon.

Guest can enjoy food, awards, and networking.

Attorney Mary Kate Holmes is set to make a special guest appearance.

