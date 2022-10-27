Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Central Florida Community Action Agency are holding their Partner of the Year Awards Luncheon.
The event begins at 11:30 AM and runs until 1:30 PM on Thursday. Doors for the event open at 11:15 AM.
The First United Methodist Church in Gainesville is hosting the luncheon.
Guest can enjoy food, awards, and networking.
Attorney Mary Kate Holmes is set to make a special guest appearance.
