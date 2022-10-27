Crash on US 129 in Suwannee County

Crash in Suwannee County
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a car flipped over in Suwannee County.

Troopers say a 47-year-old man from Live Oak was driving on US 129.

They say he clipped another car trying to pass, causing the 2nd vehicle to flip over.

According to FHP, both people inside are ok.

The 47-year-old was cited for failing to yield.

