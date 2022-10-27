Duke Energy has teamed up with charities to help alleviate bills

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 North Central Florida fundraising charities are teaming up with Duke Energy to help customers tackle their bills.

Duke Energy officials say that 20,000 dollars will go to both the United Way of Marion County and the United Way of North Central Florida.

The donations will be used for Duke Energy customers who need help paying for their living expenses.

