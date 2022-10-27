Early voting begins in Marion and Dixie County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early voting begins for residents in Marion and Dixie County.

Early voting locations are opening up in both of these counties starting on Thursday.

Marion County early voting locations include the Marion County Election Center, Belleview Public Library, and the Dunnellon Public Library.

Dixie County has one location, which is the Dixie County Supervisor of Elections Office.

"What's up" with WIND-FM 10/27
