Florida Attorney General warns of fentanyl ahead of Halloween

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (NSF) - Ahead of Halloween, Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning parents about the dangers of rainbow fentanyl. The deadly drug is brightly colored and resembles candy.

The US Drug Enforcement Agency recently seized 27 thousand pills at the Los Angeles International Airport that were packaged in various candy bags and boxes.

Another 11 pounds of fentanyl were recently discovered in Polk County, Florida. It’s not clear if drug dealers are targeting children with the pills, but Moody says it doesn’t matter. She is asking parents to talk with their kids, especially teens and young adults, ahead of the Halloween weekend.

Moody warns, ”Many times people ingest this and have no idea that is what they are ingesting. It is so potent and so deadly. Halloween will certainly take on a new meaning this year, in terms of scary.”

According to Moody, fentanyl is so lethal that just two milligrams of the drug can be deadly. More than 8,000 Floridians have died of drug overdoses in the past year, with the majority caused by opioids.

