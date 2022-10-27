Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters

Florida Lieutenant Governor candidate visiting NCFL voters
By Kristin Chase
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Karla Hernandez, the democrat party’s candidate for Florida Lieutenant Governor will be meeting with voters in North Central Florida.

Hernandez will be in Ocala at 8 am at the Marion County election center.

This is for an early vote kick-off rally.

She will then be joining Gainesville city commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Hispanic women community leaders in Gainesville.

This will take place at the Alachua County Democratic party’s headquarters at noon.

She will end her day in Quincy.

Hernandez was a public school teacher in Miami for many years and has been the president of the teachers union of miami-dade county since 2016.

She is running alongside Charlie Crist who is running against governor Ron DeSantis.

Hernandez is running against incumbent Jeanette Nunez, Jerry Rorabaugh, and Kyle Gibson.

