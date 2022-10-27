Florida volleyball team sweeps Auburn; owns best record in conference play

AUBURN, AL. (WCJB) - On the heels of being swept at home by unranked Georgia, the Florida volleyball team hit the court after a week off and did the exact same thing to Auburn to take sole possession atop the Southeastern Conference standings.

The Gators (16-4) were able to win in straight sets, thanks to registering 19 more kills than the Tigers (18-3) and limiting the denizens of “The Plains” to a .112 hit percentage.

The opening set was tight as a drum. The largest lead by either team was only 2 points. Florida managed to narrowly steal the first frame, in part, because of the six kills Marina Markova racked up. Markova delivered a finesse kill with the match tied 23-23 to give the Gators possible set point, before an attack error by the Tigers Madison Scheer handed the orange and blue the set.

Despite registering those six kills early in the match, Markova only added five more for a total of 11. Sofia Victoria and Merritt Beason each recorded a match-high 14 kills. The 39 combined kills by the three Gators were 10 more than Auburn earned the entire match.

After claiming the opening set, Florida went on to win the second and third frames without allowing Auburn to reach 20 points, in either of the final sets.

The win gave Florida its eighth in SEC play, to break a tie with Auburn and Kentucky for the most to this point in the season. There’s still eight conference matches to play for the Gators, including two against Kentucky. Those will come on senior night for Florida and will play a crucial role in determining the regular season conference champion.

