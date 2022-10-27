Former UF football player Kadarius Toney traded from New York to Kansas City

Toney was taken by the Giants in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft
Florida Gators receiver (1) Karadius Toney (1) runs with the ball after making a catch during a...
Florida Gators receiver (1) Karadius Toney (1) runs with the ball after making a catch during a game against the LSU Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. Dec. 12, 2020. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun] (Brad McClenny | Brad McClenny)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Florida football player Kadarius Toney will be a member of his second NFL team in just his second year in the league, after being traded from the New York Giants to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Toney is headed to the Chiefs in exchange for conditional 3rd and 6th round picks.

The deal comes after an injury riddled season-and-a-half with the Giants, who hoped Toney, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, would showcase the same explosiveness for their offense the way he did at Florida in the fall of 2020. However, those hopes never materialized.

In his short tenure with New York, Toney only appeared in 11 of 24 games. He caught 41 passes for 420 yards and 0 touchdowns.

