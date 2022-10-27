General Policy Meeting in Gainesville to discuss parking program in downtown

A presentation by Gainesville Fire Rescue is also scheduled at the meeting as part of the Public Safety Quarterly Update.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A general policy meeting is being held in Gainesville this Thursday.

The committee plans to discuss topics including the parking program.

The program addresses the Southwest Downtown parking garage, parking meters, mobile pay, permit sales, and enforcement.

TRENDING: NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 4

Gainesville Fire Rescue is scheduled to give a presentation for the Public Safety Quarterly Update.

The meeting begins at 1 PM at City Hall in Room 16.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Guests can look forward to a special guest appearance from Attorney Mary Kate Holmes.
Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
Central Florida Community Action Agency holds Partner of the Year Awards luncheon
General Policy Meeting in Gainesville to discuss parking program in downtown
The only thing sweeter than Halloween candy is our chit chats with WIND-FM.
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/27