General Policy Meeting in Gainesville to discuss parking program in downtown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A general policy meeting is being held in Gainesville this Thursday.

The committee plans to discuss topics including the parking program.

The program addresses the Southwest Downtown parking garage, parking meters, mobile pay, permit sales, and enforcement.

Gainesville Fire Rescue is scheduled to give a presentation for the Public Safety Quarterly Update.

The meeting begins at 1 PM at City Hall in Room 16.

