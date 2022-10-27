‘It was a horrifying experience’: A teen is behind bars after a 5-year-old is shot in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies said 17-year-old Jaelin Tito Hope is responsible for firing the shots at a car in Interlachen.

Deputies were called out to the corner of Oak-crest avenue and 5th way.

“We were outside playing and all of a sudden we heard gunshots,” said neighbor Manuel Rodriguez. “We had to rush the kids inside not knowing what was going on.”

Deputies said the victim’s father was driving with two children and their mother in the car when Hope flagged them down.

An argument on this street, led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old being arrested. We'll have more details at 10&11pm. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/mHD3FAU61Q — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) October 27, 2022

The two got into an argument and then Hope pulled out a gun, said, investigators.

“The suspect initially displayed a firearm that was in his waistband and later as the man and his children tried to drive off, the suspect fired into the vehicle repeatedly, striking the child,” shared PCSO Chief deputy, Joseph Wells.

Deputies said that there were 4 to 5 bullets shot into the vehicle. An eight-year-old was injured after the glass shattered and the 5-year-old boy was shot in the head.

“I’m just so sorry it happened for a 5-year-old. It’s just so sad,” said neighbor Teresa Whitfield. “It’s just unfortunate, you know. My prayers are with them, and the family.”

Deputies said the 5-year-old child was then airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville.

The child is stable in critical condition after undergoing brain surgery.

“Within about an hour, maybe an hour and a half, our crime suppression units had located the suspect in Palatka and placed him in custody,” stated Chief Wells.

Hope was taken to the Putnam County jail and was then transferred to the Juvenile Justice Facility.

TRENDING STORY: Bus tracker shows hundreds of Alachua County School buses were late or no-shows this month

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.