Lieutenant Governor of Florida nominee tours North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Charlie Crist’s running mate for the State Gubernatorial race Karla Hernandez hosted the “Hispanic get out and vote tour” at the Alachua County Democratic Party Office to urge the Latino community to vote.

“We’re going around the entire state making sure our Latino community understand the importance and the value of their vote and really all minority communities,” said Hernandez. “We have the power to effect the change that we want, get the representation that we need in state office and make sure that our needs our met.”

Hernandez also hosted an early voting kickoff tour in Ocala and later in the Panhandle to encourage even more voters to head to the polls.

City commissioners, Hispanic women leaders and residents were in attendance.

“I think it’s amazing to have a role model someone that our children, our community can see how far we can go,” said City Commissioner Reina Saco. “That’s an incredible and powerful message to send out to Hispanic communities.”

City commissioner Cynthia Chestnut said Hernandez is the best fit to run the state.

“She knows the issues, she’s for working families just as Governor Crist is and it’s important for people to hear her message,” said Chestnut. “It’s time to vote, we don’t have time to waste.”

And across the state, Republican Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez helped re-open a Southwest Florida high school. The school was closed due to the impact of hurricane Ian.

