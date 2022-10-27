Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

Fleenor has outstanding warrants for the same crime dating back to 2018 and 2019.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards.

Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges.

Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards.

Fleenor has outstanding warrants from 2018 and 2019 for the same crime.

