Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards.

Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges.

Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards.

Fleenor has outstanding warrants from 2018 and 2019 for the same crime.

