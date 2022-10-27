Marion County Sheriff’s Office tries to find out who brought firearm into Forest High School

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities are still working to track down the individual who brought a gun into Forest High School causing the school to be put in lockdown.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a stolen gun was found in a restroom at the high school last Friday. After the weapon was found, deputies locked down the school until it was determined the campus was safe.

RELATED: ‘My heart was racing’: A gun on campus prompts lockdown in Forest High school

Deputies say the gun was stolen from an unlocked vehicle several weeks ago. They are now reviewing security footage to determine who brought in the gun into the school.

