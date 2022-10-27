NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County Commission District 4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ken Cornell is seeking his third term on the Alachua County Commission.

Two candidates are opposing Cornell this year, but only one of their names will be on the ballot.

The Republican candidate is Hawthorne native, Van Elmore.

“We need somebody that is gonna represent us out here,” said Elmore. “Somebody that’s gonna try and get jobs on this side of the county so that’s what caused me to enter the race.”

The other candidate in the race is write-in candidate Anthony Johnson, who is running with no party affiliation.

“The time is now, we need someone now to handle the issues of today,” said Johnson. “I feel that I’m running now to address those issues.”

One of the most contentious topics on this year’s ballot is the Wild Spaces Public Places tax,

Each candidate offered their thoughts on increasing the tax—which is set to expire in 2022—from the current half-cent to a full-cent tax.

“I’m ‘No Tax Tony’ and I think that any type of sales tax, the way it’s been implemented, that’s a regressive tax,” said Johnson. “I’m against all regressive taxation.”

“Our inflation is at an all-time high, the last thing we need to do is add more tax,” said Elmore. “We need to scrutinize our budget we need to find what we can cut and move money around. We don’t need to add more taxes to our citizens.”

“This would give us additional funding that we could then allocate directly to our roads,” said the incumbent Cornell. “The other 30% would be to affordable housing which the Chamber of Commerce in the state of Florida has identified as the number one issue affecting commerce.”

Perhaps the biggest issue on this year’s ballot is a potential switch in Alachua County to single member districts.

Currently, voters elect all five commissioners on the Alachua County Commission. Under the change, voters would only elect those that represent their districts.

A referendum on this year’s ballot would change how commissioners are elected in Alachua County.

The three candidates shared their thoughts on the issue.

“Voters will hopefully understand that if they vote yes for this they will be reducing their representation and reducing their voice,” said Cornell. “Right now they can vote for and have five of us accountable directly to them.”

“Hawthorne, Waldo, Cross Creek, we’re all prime examples when your commissioner doesn’t have to answer to just you then they don’t try to do anything to help improve,” said Elmore.

“My personal feelings on that [is] I think we need them,” said Johnson. “It would help level the playing field in terms of the county at large. Right now we have a skewed county, things are out of balance where we have three districts that gets all the attention.”

