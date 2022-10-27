No injuries after fire destroys home in Williston

Williston home catches fire
Williston home catches fire
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A home and shed in Williston are total losses after a fire broke out on Thursday.

Williston Fire Rescue crews say the fire started at a property on the 100 block of Northeast 11th Street around 9 a.m. Firefighters put out the fire and determined there was no one inside the home.

Fire department officials say the fire appears to be electrical in nature.

The home and a nearby shed are a total loss. The Red Cross is offering assistance to the family.

