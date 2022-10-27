University of Florida celebrating inaugural UF AI Days

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, staff, and faculty at the University of Florida are celebrating the inaugural UF AI Days.

At this event, UF will award $50 thousand in prize money to student winners of the AI Pitch Competition and AI Hackathon.

The event takes place at the Emerson Alumni Hall from 8 AM to 3 PM on Thursday.

Additionally on Friday, there is a panel discussion highlighting the application of AI to various disciplines.

The event is free, with breakfast and lunch provided along with swag bags for those in attendance, while supplies last.

