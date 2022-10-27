University of Florida celebrating inaugural UF AI Days

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students, staff, and faculty at the University of Florida are celebrating the inaugural UF AI Days.

At this event, UF will award $50 thousand in prize money to student winners of the AI Pitch Competition and AI Hackathon.

The event takes place at the Emerson Alumni Hall from 8 AM to 3 PM on Thursday.

Additionally on Friday, there is a panel discussion highlighting the application of AI to various disciplines.

The event is free, with breakfast and lunch provided along with swag bags for those in attendance, while supplies last.

