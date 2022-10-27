“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/27
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only thing sweeter than Halloween candy is our chit chats with WIND-FM.
Gas cards, treats, and laughs. Here’s what you missed!
RELATED: “What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/20
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.