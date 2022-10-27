Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun.
Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm.
Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on Saturday.
They told the 4 people inside to get out but say Johnson refused.
While patting her down, officer say they found a 9 millimeter handgun reported stolen from Ocala, as well as marijuana and meth.
