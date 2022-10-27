Women faces charged for a stolen gun and drug possession

Woman Charged with Possession of Stolen Gun and Drugs
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges after officers say they caught her with a stolen gun.

Ocala police arrested 18-year-old Jonina Johnson on charges including grand theft of a firearm.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle that they say smelled like marijuana on Saturday.

They told the 4 people inside to get out but say Johnson refused.

While patting her down, officer say they found a 9 millimeter handgun reported stolen from Ocala, as well as marijuana and meth.

TRENDING: ‘It was a horrifying experience’: A teen is behind bars after a 5-year-old is shot in Putnam County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area

Latest News

Duke Energy is teaming up with charities to provide relief to customers
Duke Energy has teamed up with charities to help alleviate bills
Woman Charged with Possession of Stolen Gun and Drugs
Duke Energy Teams Up with Charities
WCJB WEATHER
WCJB WEATHER