Buchholz, Newberry, Lake Weir earn gridiron victories

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday night football may not have the same excitement and reputation as the Friday night lights, but any time you win, is a good time for it.

Week 10 of the high school football season witnessed three out of four North Central Florida teams earn victories. Buchholz, Newberry, and Lake Weir each came walked off the field with their heads held high in triumph.

The only local team that didn’t win was Dixie County because they lost to Newberry.

