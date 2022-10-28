Buchholz, Newberry, Lake Weir earn gridiron victories

Bobcats blowout Golden Eagles in district competition
Three North Central Florida high school football teams walked off the gridiron with a victory in week 10 of the football season.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday night football may not have the same excitement and reputation as the Friday night lights, but any time you win, is a good time for it.

Week 10 of the high school football season witnessed three out of four North Central Florida teams earn victories. Buchholz, Newberry, and Lake Weir each came walked off the field with their heads held high in triumph.

The only local team that didn’t win was Dixie County because they lost to Newberry.

