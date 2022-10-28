Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris.

The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night.

Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road.

34th St. was blocked from that intersection towards Hull Rd.

TRENDING: Pedestrian killed while walking bike along road in Marion County

At the time, police officers were rerouting vehicles.

The investigation of this crash is ongoing.

