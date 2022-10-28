Columbia County Sheriff’s Office catches two of three suspects on the run

Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)
Columbia County Sheriff's Office (gfx)(MGN, CCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Authorities were led on a chase ending in Lake City by three suspects who failed to comply with a traffic stop on Friday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of heavy law enforcement presence on I-75 South of U.S. Highway 90 and the area of the Quail Heights Country Club.

Authorities in Georgia were led on a chase by a vehicle Friday morning. The vehicle chase ended in Lake City when three men jumped out and ran.

By 8:50 a.m., law enforcement officers had arrested two of the men at large. One of the suspects is still on the loose. Deputies say it is unclear if any of the suspects were armed.

Deputies ask citizens to avoid the area and call 911 if they see anyone suspicious.

