Eighty-year-old cyclist hit and killed on Maricamp Road in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian accident in Ocala on Thursday resulted in the death of an 80-year-old man.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man from Ocala was walking his bicycle on the eastbound shoulder of Southeast Maricamp Road near Water Road. Just after 6 p.m., the man stepped into the roadway.

A car driven by a 19-year-old man from Ocala struck the man. The driver then pulled over and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

