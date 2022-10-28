FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County.

The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily.

The center provides help with federal assistance, disaster loans, and additional information from state agencies.

