FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County

Those who visit the center can receive federal assistance, disaster loans, and other information from state agencies.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA and the State of Florida have opened an additional Hurricane Ian disaster recovery center in Putnam County.

The new center is located at the Putnam County Fairgrounds in East Palatka and is open from 8 AM to 7 PM daily.

The center provides help with federal assistance, disaster loans, and additional information from state agencies.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina

Latest News

FEMA opens new disaster recovery center in Putnam County
Alachua County representatives, the State Attorney’s Office, and various community groups are...
Law enforcement and faith leaders in Gainesville to host meeting addressing gun violence
Law enforcement and faith leaders in Gainesville to host meeting addressing gun violence
A vehicle failed to stop as an SUV slowed down to turn, causing the two vehicles to collide.
Lake City car crash kills child, injuries two other occupants