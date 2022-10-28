Fest 20 is back in Gainesville to kick off three days of music around town

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville welcomes back Fest 20 for three days of music all around the city.

The festival starts on Friday and doors open at 4 PM. It continues until Sunday night when the music comes to an end.

The Menzingers, The Flatliners and Anti-Flag are just a few of artists playing this event.

All the three day passes are sold out, but there are several individual showcase tickets available to catch certain artists.

Registration for the shows will be held at the BOXCAR Beer and Wine Garden at the Depot Station in Downtown Gainesville.

For more information, visit https://thefestfl.com/

