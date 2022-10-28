Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night

Gators finish the season 0-9-1 in SEC play
The Florida soccer team lines up during pregame ceremonies against USF.
The Florida soccer team lines up during pregame ceremonies against USF.(WCJB)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:56 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s season ended the way it had gone all year long in Southeastern Conference play - with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M.

The Gators (2-14-1) lost their conference and season finale match on Senior Night, where the orange and blue honored five outgoing members of their squad.

Texas A&M, who hadn’t lost a match in their last six, scored a goal in the 5th, 11th, and 27th minute to establish a dominant 3-0 lead by halftime.

The only goal scored for Florida was by Madison Young, who was able to earn her second of the season with a header in the 68th minute. It was also the second straight home match Young scored with a header.

A minute later, though, the Aggies finished off the match with Maile Hayes’ second score of the match to push the score to 4-1, favoring the visitors.

Florida never won a single conference match this season. They finished 0-9-1 in SEC play in head coach Samantha Bohon’s first season.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Florida Gators receiver (1) Karadius Toney (1) runs with the ball after making a catch during a...
Former UF football player Kadarius Toney traded from New York to Kansas City
Merrit Beason of Florida prepares to serve during the Gators match against Virginia.
Florida volleyball team sweeps Auburn; owns best record in conference play
Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to his players during a timeout in the final...
UF football’s Billy Napier knows his enemy well
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for a receiver against South Florida during the...
Florida’s Anthony Richardson ready to face Georgia