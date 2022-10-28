Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s season ended the way it had gone all year long in Southeastern Conference play - with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M.

The Gators (2-14-1) lost their conference and season finale match on Senior Night, where the orange and blue honored five outgoing members of their squad.

Texas A&M, who hadn’t lost a match in their last six, scored a goal in the 5th, 11th, and 27th minute to establish a dominant 3-0 lead by halftime.

The only goal scored for Florida was by Madison Young, who was able to earn her second of the season with a header in the 68th minute. It was also the second straight home match Young scored with a header.

A minute later, though, the Aggies finished off the match with Maile Hayes’ second score of the match to push the score to 4-1, favoring the visitors.

Florida never won a single conference match this season. They finished 0-9-1 in SEC play in head coach Samantha Bohon’s first season.

