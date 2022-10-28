Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser

Unexpired non-perishable food items or monetary donations are accepted.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th.

Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close for donations at 2 PM on both days.

The drop-off location is on 1750 NW 80th Blvd.

The fundraiser is accepting unexpired non-perishable food items or monetary donations.

GACAR hopes to raise $2500 during the two-day fundraiser.

