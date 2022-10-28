Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.
This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th.
Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close for donations at 2 PM on both days.
The drop-off location is on 1750 NW 80th Blvd.
The fundraiser is accepting unexpired non-perishable food items or monetary donations.
GACAR hopes to raise $2500 during the two-day fundraiser.
