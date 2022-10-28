Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors hosting food drive and fundraiser

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville-Alachua County Association of Realtors is hosting a food drive and fundraiser for Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.

This drive is being held for two consecutive Fridays: October 28th and November 4th.

Items can be dropped off starting at 9 AM. They will close for donations at 2 PM on both days.

The drop-off location is on 1750 NW 80th Blvd.

The fundraiser is accepting unexpired non-perishable food items or monetary donations.

GACAR hopes to raise $2500 during the two-day fundraiser.

