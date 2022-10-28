Gainesville man faces life in prison after sex battery conviction

Anthony Smalls II, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo
Anthony Smalls II, 30, Alachua County Jail booking photo(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville may be sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of sexual battery.

University of Florida Police Department detectives arrested Anthony Smalls II, 30, in June of 2020 after an investigation of a sex battery near Lake Alice. Officers used DNA testing as well as a sketch artist to identify smalls.

After a two-day trial, a jury found Smalls guilty of sexual battery by use of threat or physical force and kidnapping

Smalls sentencing trial is set for Dec. 12. He could be sentenced to up to life in prison.

