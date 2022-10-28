Gator Insider: Can underdog Florida slay Goliath Georgia
Florida’s lost 4 of last 5 games to Georgia
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Week nine of the college football season provides fans with a chance to watch the “world’s largest outdoor cocktail party” when Florida and Georgia go head-to-head in Jacksonville. The experts favor the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs by three touchdowns. TV20 Gator Insider gives you the details on this historic rivalry.
