‘I’m hurting’: Family of inmate found dead in cell plans to file lawsuit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -24-year-old Caleb Fink was found dead in his cell at the Alachua County Jail back in September. Officials reported that Fink committed suicide but his family said they’re filing the lawsuit because his death could’ve been prevented.

Caleb fink was serving jail time for violating his probation related to drug possession. However, Fink’s father, Daniel Fink said Caleb had a record of suffering from mental health issues and was left in the cell for hours unsupervised.

“I’m hurting, and this last month is killing me not knowing answers, not knowing nothing,” said Fink. “I want to find out to make sure that his last little bit of life was here for a purpose. Not to be thrown under the rug or to be put in a jail cell not to be looked at for hours on end.”

Fink’s lawyer, Orlando Sheppard said cases like these are not uncommon and the protocol for mental health patients was not followed.

“He should’ve been placed on a watch where he received at least a check in every 15 minutes,” said Sheppard. “We’ve been told that it was hours before any one checked on him and that’s ultimately when they found him dead in his cell.”

At this time, Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials wouldn’t comment as the investigation is still ongoing.

Daniel Fink told TV20 that he was not provided with any evidence about his son’s death and is filing this lawsuit so others won’t have to suffer a loss like he did.

