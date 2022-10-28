Lake City car crash kills child, injuries two other occupants

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A car crash in Lake City kills a child and seriously injures two other occupants on Thursday night.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling North on US 441 approaching SW Hillcrest St. when an SUV slowed down to turn ahead of them. The vehicle failed to stop, colliding with the SUV.

TRENDING: Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

The impact killed the child in the SUV and seriously injured the other two occupants. The child was 4 months old.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.