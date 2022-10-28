Lake City car crash kills child, injuries two other occupants

A vehicle failed to stop as an SUV slowed down to turn, causing the two vehicles to collide.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A car crash in Lake City kills a child and seriously injures two other occupants on Thursday night.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling North on US 441 approaching SW Hillcrest St. when an SUV slowed down to turn ahead of them. The vehicle failed to stop, colliding with the SUV.

The impact killed the child in the SUV and seriously injured the other two occupants. The child was 4 months old.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

