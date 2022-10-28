Lake City performer attempts to set Guinness World Record as part of fundraiser

This is part of a fundraiser for the Gateway Art Gallery - Art League of North FL in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Performer Rory Penland is attempting to set a Guinness World Record.

Penland says he will perform 801 voice impersonations within one hour.

This is all part of a fundraiser for the Gateway Art Gallery - Art League of North FL in Lake City.

TRENDING: Alachua County Sherriff’s remembers decades-old cold case of a Micanopy store murder

Tickets are $30 and include a happy hour from 5 to 6 PM.

The performance follows the happy hour from 6 to 7 PM.

Only 50 patron are allowed into the venue.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work to clean road debris after deadly crash on I-75 in Marion County
Three dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 blocking lanes
Lucian Flaitz, 29, ALachua County Jail booking photo
High Springs teenager sent to ER after cook makes burger laced with THC oil
Residents said this will cause flooding and ruin the agriculture.
Marion County residents react to a potential housing development coming to their area
Hurricane Ian causes a tree to fall on a home in Gainesville
HURRICANE IAN Live Blog: Ian Heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Corn maze craziness, beating breast cancer, and events that are sure to be a treat for Halloween.
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/28
“What’s up” with K-Country 10/28
The FEST is celebrating its 20th year in Gainesville with three days of live music.
Fest 20 is back in Gainesville to kick off three days of music around town
Fest 20 is back in Gainesville to kick off three days of music around town