Lake City performer attempts to set Guinness World Record as part of fundraiser
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Performer Rory Penland is attempting to set a Guinness World Record.
Penland says he will perform 801 voice impersonations within one hour.
This is all part of a fundraiser for the Gateway Art Gallery - Art League of North FL in Lake City.
Tickets are $30 and include a happy hour from 5 to 6 PM.
The performance follows the happy hour from 6 to 7 PM.
Only 50 patron are allowed into the venue.
