Lake City performer attempts to set Guinness World Record as part of fundraiser

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Performer Rory Penland is attempting to set a Guinness World Record.

Penland says he will perform 801 voice impersonations within one hour.

This is all part of a fundraiser for the Gateway Art Gallery - Art League of North FL in Lake City.

Tickets are $30 and include a happy hour from 5 to 6 PM.

The performance follows the happy hour from 6 to 7 PM.

Only 50 patron are allowed into the venue.

