Law enforcement and faith leaders in Gainesville to host meeting addressing gun violence

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement officials and faith leaders in Gainesville will meet to talk about gun violence.

The meeting starts at 9 AM on Friday at the Dr. Williams Fellowship Hall on 6th St.

Representatives from Alachua County, the State Attorney’s Office, and different community groups are expected to attend. They plan on figuring out ways to address gun violence in the community.

