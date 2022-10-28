Marion County man arrested for sexual offenses involving minors receives additional charges

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives are charging Nicholas Wallace with additional charges after a forensic examination.

The 29-year-old was arrested on October 14th after a woman came forward with information showing Wallace admitted to sexually battering prepubescent girls.

MCSO detectives took a cell phone and a tablet while executing a search warrant.

Forensic officials found 378 files containing child sexual abuse material.

They also found he was transmitting those images.

Wallace is now charged with an additional 40 counts of possession of child pornography and another count of transmission of child pornography.

His bond is now up to nearly $300,000.

RELATED: Ocala man arranges plan to sexually abuse child with undercover detective

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.